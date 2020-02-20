Amber Alert issued for Tennessee toddler missing for nearly two months

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tennessee (WJW) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-month-old girl in Sullivan County.

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County.



— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020

Investigators say Evelyn Mae Boswell has been missing since late December. But a spokesperson for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said she was just reported missing on Tuesday.

The girl — who is 2-feet tall, 28 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes — was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes, and a pink bow.

Investigators are trying to determine why it took so long for the girl to be reported missing.

“Right now, we’re not sure of her exact location,” Capt. Andy Seabolt, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, said. “It could be anywhere from what we know.”

“We’ve been conducting the investigation, and obviously we’ve been talking to as many people as we have come in contact with that knew about the child. We have several others that we will be speaking with as well, and we’ve also been receiving some leads we’ve been following up on,” Seabolt said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423)279-7330 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020



She was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019. She was not reported as a missing child until February 18, 2020. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/eo65brAXwp — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020