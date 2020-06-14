Amber Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

1  of  2
ROYSE, Texas (WJW) — A Texas teen who police previously said had possibly been abducted was found safe.

According to the Royse City Police Department, 16-year-old Kylee Ann White was reported as a runaway Saturday morning.

Later in the day, her family was allegedly contacted by an unknown suspect who claimed to be holding the teen against her will. Law enforcement had not yet confirmed the validity of this information but treated the case as a possible abduction and issued an Amber Alert.

As of Sunday morning, White was located in Somerville, Texas. Police say she was unharmed and is not in the custody of her father.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.

