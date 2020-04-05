Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Ohio girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Columbus police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Authorities say Jazmiah Barton was inside a black/dark blue Ford Explorer with expired Ohio temporary tag F391441 when it was stolen from a home in the South Linden neighborhood. The incident occurred around 7:10 a.m. Sunday.

Barton did not live at this home.

She is described as being 4’9″ tall and weighing 70 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, blue jeans and pink socks.

Police do not know who stole the vehicle and have no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about Barton’s location is asked to contact Columbus police at (614) 645-4545.