Officials cancel Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old Ohio girl taken by non-custodial father

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WJW) — A statewide Amber Alert issued for a 5-month-old girl missing from Wayne County has been canceled.

Christian Jackson (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Authorities issued the alert around 8 p.m. Sunday and canceled it about an hour later.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Xayvah Armstrong was taken by her non-custodial father, Christian Jackson, 24. She was reported missing around 6:45 p.m.

Officials believe Jackson and Armstrong are traveling in a red 2015 Toyota Prius. The car reportedly belongs to the child’s mother, Lilian Armstrong.

Jackson’s cell phone was last pinged in Kentucky. Police believe he may be traveling northbound towards Warren County.

Prior to the incident, the child was in custody of Warren County Children’s Services.