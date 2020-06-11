1  of  2
Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old boy abducted in Georgia

Noah Singleton (left) and Emmanuel Singleton (right). Photos courtesy of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WJW) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-month-old baby who was abducted in Georgia Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Noah Singleton was abducted in Clarkston, Georgia around 3:30 p.m.

Noah has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities suspect the boy was taken by Emmanuel Singleton, 24.

They are believed to be traveling in a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with Georgia license plate RVD6200. The suspect and infant were last seen traveling eastbound on I-78. 

Anyone with information regarding Noah or Emmanuel’s whereabouts is is asked to contact police. 

