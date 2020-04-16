Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Georgia girl

Amina Cole (left) and Johnetta Taylor (right) Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WJW) — An Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old Georgia girl.

Authorities say Amina Cole went missing from Griffin, Georgia. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to have been abducted by Johnetta Taylor, 21. She has black hair with a red stripe, brown eyes, is 5’8″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red leggings.

They are believed to be traveling in a grey 2014 Chevrolet Cuze with Georgia license plate RSP6855. The car is missing a rear bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Griffin Police Department at (678) 758-8739 or call 911.