Amber Alert issued for 14-month-old Texas boy believed to be in danger

Edgar Nataniel Jesus Collins (left) and Catherine Ocan (right).
Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

POTEET, Texas (WJW) — Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-month-old boy.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Edgar Nathaniel Jesus Collins.

Collins was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday in Poteet, Texas, which is about 30 miles south of San Antonio.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe he was abducted by 28-year-old Catherine Ocan.

Ocan has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds. Officials believe she is driving a tan 1999 Plymouth Voyager with Texas license plate number LSJ8380.

The sheriff’s office believes Collins is in danger.

Anyone with information about his or Ocan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 769-3434 or to contact your local law enforcement agency.

