DOVER (WJW)- An alert has been issued to help find a missing Dover man who walked away from the Country Club Retirement Campus Facility in Dover and has not returned.

Robert Fellers, 69, was last seen at 2:30 Monday morning. Robert suffers from pulmonary disease and takes medication. He was last seen wearing a military baseball cap.

He is 6’01” and weighs 255 pounds.

Call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 if you see him.

