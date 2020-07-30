Alert issued for missing Summit County couple

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Copley Police Department in Summit County Thursday morning.
Police say Walter and Gloria Cummings drove away from their home on Sunnyacres Rd. in Copley around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and haven’t been seen since.
Gloria is 85-years-old and suffers from dementia.
She is 5’1”, 150 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.
Walter is 86-years-old.
He is 5’11”, 190 lbs., with gray/black hair and brown eyes.
The two are driving a blue 2016 Chrysler 300 with Ohio plate number CF42NU.
If you see them, call 911.
