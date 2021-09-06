Alert issued for missing Navarre man with Dementia

Missing

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

NAVARRE, Ohio (WJW) – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for James Kaiser.

James Kaiser, Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office

The 68-year-old man suffers from Dementia and has other ailments, according to law enforcement.

He left his home around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. He hasn’t been seen since.

He left on foot in the area of Norbrook Ave. SW in Navarre.

Kaiser has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’10” and 150 lbs.

Law enforcement is asking people in Stark, Carroll, Columbiana, Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties to be on the alert.

If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Happening Headlines

More News