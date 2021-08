AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert on its Facebook page for a missing 17-year-old from Amherst.

Daysha LaPenna has been missing since August 16th when she left home.

She’s a student at Marion L. Steele High School.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking for help and want to remind people that keeping or harboring a child under 18 is a criminal offense.

If you have any information, call the police at (440)988-2625.