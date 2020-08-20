(WJW) The East Cleveland Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Damiya Brown was last seen at 3 a.m. Thursday leaving her home. Damiya was wearing a green and black hoodie and black shorts.
If you know her wheraebouts please call East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Postal Service delivers thousands of dead chicks to farmers amid mail delays
- Ohio Gov. DeWine to hold news conference on coronavirus
- Bainbridge police warn against stealing political signs
- Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl
- Pet owners in Germany could legally have to let their dogs out twice a day