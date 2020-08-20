Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl

(WJW) The East Cleveland Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Damiya Brown was last seen at 3 a.m. Thursday leaving her home. Damiya was wearing a green and black hoodie and black shorts.

If you know her wheraebouts please call East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.

