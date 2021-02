AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are looking for a missing 70-year-old woman who they say suffers from dementia.

Police say Shirley Kelly left her Leeds Street home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and never returned.

Shirley Kelly (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit)

Kelly has gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs 120 lbs.

She is believed to be driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Ohio plate number FGT9493.

2016 Hyundai Elantra (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit)

Vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle involved.

Police are concerned for her safety. Anyone who sees Kelly or her vehicle should call 911.