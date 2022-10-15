AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police need help finding a missing Akron man they say is endangered.

James Bell, 73, was last seen Friday night at around 10 p.m. when he left his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle on foot. He has not returned since.

The Bell family and the Akron Police Department are concerned for his safety, as he suffers with Alzheimer’s (dementia) and short-term memory loss.

Missing: James Bell (Credit: Akron police)

Bell is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 148 pounds. He has black hair, partially gray, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker-style jacket, black jogging pants and a baseball hat.

If you know where he is, please call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.