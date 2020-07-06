8-year-old boy missing from Holiday Inn in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– The Strongsville Police Department is searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing from the Holiday Inn on Royalton Road.

(Photo courtesy: Strongsville police)

Christopher has disabilities, according to the police department. He was last seen wearing blue, black and green Nike swim trucks.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

