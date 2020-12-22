15-year-old girl missing from South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police in South Euclid are looking for help finding a missing teenager.
Mah’jea Morris is 15-years-old.
She is considered to be at-risk.
According to police, she left home on November 27 and was last seen in the area of East 120th and St Clair in Cleveland.
Mah’jea is 5’5” and weighs 110 lbs.
If you have any information that can help, call South Euclid police at (216)381-1234.
