15-year-old girl in Wooster missing since September

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) – Desiree Jones is 15-years-old.
The Wooster teen has been missing since September 14.
She is 5’3” and weighs about 116 lbs.
If you see her call police.
The phone number for the Wooster Police Department is (330)287-5720.
by: Talia Naquin
