CLEVELAND (WJW) — A 12-year-old girl was reported missing from a Cleveland group home Monday, according to Cleveland police.

Mya “Sage” Brinkley was reported missing from her group home on the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue at around 8 a.m.

Police said she was last seen entering a grey Chevy Trailblazer with an Ohio license plate of CM1631.

Police ask that anyone with information on Brinkley’s whereabouts call 911 or Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.