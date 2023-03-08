CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Zackary Blevins is 17. He’s been missing since February 24 and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755
by: Celeste Houmard
