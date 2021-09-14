Missing woman found dead in Ashtabula; 3 arrested

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – The body of a woman who has been missing for several days was found Monday, Ashtabula City police officers confirm.

Crystal Garney, 46, was found deceased near a railroad right-of-way between Rt. 167 and March Road in Jefferson Township Monday afternoon.

Garney was reported missing on September 8.

Police say, “early into the investigation foul play was suspected.”

The Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene.

Police say the cause of death has not yet been determined, however, a gunshot wound is suspected.

Two males and one female were arrested on charges related to the case and are being held in the Ashtabula City jail.

Police say the three are expected to be arraigned in the Ashtabula Municipal Court Tuesday.

The FOX 8 I-Team has requested the suspects’ names and charges. We have not yet received the information.

The Ashtabula Police Department was assisted in this investigation by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department, the Ashtabula Coroner’s Office, the Conneaut Police Department and the Windsor Township Fire Department.