STOUGHTON, Massachusetts (WJW) – A woman who was reported missing last week was found alive at a state park.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, had gotten stuck in mud at Borderland State Park in Massachusetts and was there for several days, police say.

She was found by hikers Tuesday.

The hikers, unable to free Tetewsky themselves, contacted police, who deployed ATVs to rescue her.

“Emma was conscious and alert and she was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for observation,” police said in a Facebook post.

Tetewsky was last seen by residents in Stoughton on Monday, June 26. Her family reported her missing the following day.

Tetewsky did not have a cell phone or money with her at the time.

“The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely. She could not have been located without the public’s help,” police said.