CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Valissa Toney is 14. She’s been missing since June 12 and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-2755.
by: Talia Naquin
Posted:
Updated:
