(WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Tristyn Smalley is 13. He’s been missing since May 22, 2023, and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.
by: Talia Naquin
