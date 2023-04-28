ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Timothy Metcalf is 74. He’s been missing since February 20 and was last seen in Ashland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 330-642-2100.
by: Celeste Houmard
