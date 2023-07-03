Rudy Farias, Courtesy: Texas Center for the Missing

HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) – Authorities are piecing together details about where a young man has been for the last eight years.

Rudy Farias was 18 years old when he disappeared on March 6, 2015, in Houston. He was last seen out walking his dogs. His dogs were recovered, but there was no sign of Farias until now.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Farias has been found alive.

“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital,” the group announced Saturday.

KTRK reports that Farias, now 25, was found unresponsive outside a Houston church.

KTRK also spoke with Rudy’s mother.

She said he was found with cuts and bruises all over his body. She said she believes he was abused and beaten.

Details surrounding Rudy’s whereabouts during the past eight years remain unknown.