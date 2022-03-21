CLEVELAND (WJW) – A teenage girl who had been missing for several months was found dead in Cleveland last week.

Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing from Warrensville Heights in July.

Audreona Barnes, Photo courtesy: National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

Officers responded to an apartment in the 4300 block of Warner Rd. in Cleveland on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. on a report that a body had been found.

A cleaning person told officers they were moving a pile of clothes on the balcony when they found the body.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Barnes.

Her cause of death has not been determined.

The cleaning person said the previous tenant had been evicted on March 11.

Members of the Cleveland Division of Police homicide unit responded to the scene.