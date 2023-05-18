(WJW) – The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit in Cleveland announced Thursday it had located a missing 13-year-old.

Dominic Oakes was reported missing to the police on April 4, 2023.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bellevue Police Department developed information that led to Oakes’s biological mother in California, according to a press release.

U.S. Marshals took Tanya Garcia, 41, and Oakes into custody in Thousand Palms, Ca.

Garcia was charged with interference with custody.

Authorities will work to return Oakes to his legal guardian in Ohio.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated that the case highlights the reach of the USMS Missing Child Unit and shows they will go anywhere to locate and recover youth in Northern Ohio.

Bellevue Police Chief Marc Linder thanked the USMS, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, the Cathedral City Police Department, and other agencies that assisted in this investigation and the citizens of Bellevue for giving tips and information on this case.