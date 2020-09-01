Missing teen found in semi-truck at Border Patrol checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas (WJW) – Border Patrol agents found a teen who had been reported missing from Odessa, Texas, inside a semi-truck at a checkpoint on I-35.

Agents say the girl is a minor and was hidden inside the truck.

Agents reported the discovery on Friday.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody, according to the Border Patrol.

The girl is in the custody of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither the girl nor the driver has been identified.

