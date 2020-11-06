Missing teen found hiding in closet of home where she slept under hidden trapdoor

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Ca. (WJW) — Three people were arrested after a missing girl was found hiding in a closet of a home where she allegedly slept under a hidden trapdoor.

According to a press release from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, the 14-year-old girl named Kaylee was reported missing Oct. 22 after visiting a friend. She was given permission to spend a few nights at the friend’s home, but when her mother went to pick her up, occupants at the home told her she’d already left.

Authorities then searched the home and the area and conducted interviews. They then began a missing person investigation.

After more than a week, detectives obtained new information and aquired a search warrant to search the home where Kaylee was last seen. The home was previously searched during the investigation.

When authorities arrived to conduct the search, the occupants met them in the front yard and insisted that Kaylee was not there.

But while searching the home, detectives found Kaylee located deep within the corners of two adjoining closets as she was intentionally hiding amonghst densley hanging clothes. She was removed and found to be unharmed.

Detectives then found a hidden trap door that led to a makeshift sleeping area located on the dirt floor under the home. Inside the sleeping area, detectives found bedding and Kaylee’s phone.

Isaiah Haggard, 20, and Annie Pearl Abernathy, 41, were arrested on several charges including providing false information to a peace officer, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony child endangerment.

Jose Tinocopureco, 24, was arrested for providing false information to a peace officer and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The sheriff’s office thanked the community for their help in the case.

“The investigation was assisted greatly by a partnership with members of the community. As a law enforcement agency, we feel very fortunate to have such a strong working relationship with so many citizens. We are extremely thankful that Kaylee was returned to her parents and hope the best for her in the future. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

