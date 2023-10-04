ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger after contacting a stranger online.

According to a press release from the Cuyahoga Emergency Communications System, Kyra-Lynn Williams was last seen leaving her home in Ashtabula at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the release, Williams was communicating online with an unknown man from the Cleveland area, with whom she may be trying to meet up.

Williams is described as having strawberry-blonde hair, standing 5-foot-3, and weighing about 114 pounds.

If you see Williams or have any information, please contact the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172.