CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Taylor Blackburn, 16, has been missing since Feb. 13, 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3038.
by: Darcie Loreno
