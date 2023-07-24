(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Tahiliyah Nelson is 14 and has been missing since July 7, 2023.
She was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-2579
by: Paul Kiska
