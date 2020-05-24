1  of  4
Missing swimmer found dead at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park, officials say

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent Fire Department is reminding people to be safe this Memorial Day after a missing swimmer was found dead at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park.

According to the department’s post on Facebook, as part of the Portage County Water Rescue Team, Kent Fire divers discovered the man during a search Sunday.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends. This holiday weekend, and every day, be safe around the water. Never swim alone and always wear a life jacket,” the fire department said.

No other information was made available about the victim.

