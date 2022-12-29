UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old man who went missing Wednesday night.

Kenneth Stone drove away from his home on Barberry Lane in Uniontown around 11 p.m. and has not yet returned, a press release from the sheriff’s office says.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stone suffers from memory issues and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Stone is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 175 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes, the release says.

Stone was last seen wearing orange camo hunting clothes, according to the release.

Stone drove away in a grey 2021 Nissan Frontier with OH plate number 613ZLV.

The sheriff’s office asks that if you see Stone, please call 911.