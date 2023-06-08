[Editor’s Note: The video above is a highlight of the top stories on FOX8.com from June 8, 2023.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A service dog that went missing more than two years ago in California has been found in Cleveland.

It’s not clear what exactly the journey has been for the German Sheppard named Honey, but she was recently picked up as a stray and brought into the West Park Animal Hospital. Staff at the veterinarian’s office scanned Honey for a microchip and learned her rightful owner lives more than 2,000 miles away.

Courtesy: Grim Reaper Rescue & Reprieve

Courtesy: Grim Reaper Rescue & Reprieve

Honey has since been in the care of the non-profit Grim Reaper Rescue & Reprieve until she can be flown back to Mojave, California, and reunited with her owner.

SaraJordan Neumann with GRRR Cleveland says she has learned that Honey first went missing after she went searching for help one night. Neumann says Honey’s owner is diabetic and senses when her sugar is off.

“Her mom was needing assistance, she opened up the door herself and ran out of the house in the middle of the night desperate to help her mom,” explains Neumann. “She wasn’t wearing her harness and our best guess is she was picked up by a trucker.”

Neumann goes on to say, “Unbeknown to whoever pick-up Honey, she was already loved, had a home, and is skilled!”

Honey will be flown back to California and reunited with her owner on Saturday. A staff member of GRRR Cleveland will help escort Honey to ensure she makes it there safely.

We love a happy ending!