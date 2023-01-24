CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Savvon Huff is 15. They’ve been missing since January 10, 2023 and were last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)621-1234.
by: Talia Naquin
