CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Robert Bloom, 40, has been missing from Cleveland since Dec. 24.
Anyone with information should call 216-623-2755.
by: Darcie Loreno
Posted:
Updated:
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Robert Bloom, 40, has been missing from Cleveland since Dec. 24.
Anyone with information should call 216-623-2755.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now