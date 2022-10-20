PRINCETON, N.J. (WJW) — The phone belonging to a Princeton University student reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 16, was pinged at an off-campus housing complex at 3:30 a.m. that night, according to a report.

Authorities continue to search for Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old northeast Ohio native and Princeton University student who was last seen in the early morning on Friday near her dormitory.

Ewunetie’s brother told NBC News her roommates saw her at 3 a.m. Friday at their dormitory, but no one saw her after 4 a.m.

He told ABC News he used the Apple location-sharing function to find her phone at an off-campus housing complex at about 3:30 a.m. the following Sunday. The complex is a 30-minute walk from the dormitory. The last time her phone connected with a cell phone tower was 6 a.m. Sunday, he said.

Ewunetie’s family told the university on Sunday night they had not heard from her in several days, according to a letter from the university’s Vice President for Campus Life Rochelle Calhoun.

The university issued a missing student alert on Monday, Oct. 17. Authorities are now using a helicopter, drones and watercraft to find her.

“Since the issuance of the Tiger Alert, our campus community has demonstrated an outpouring of support, concern, prayers and hopes for Misrach’s well-being and safe return. Thank you to everyone for continuing to hold Misrach and her family in your thoughts as our search continues,” reads Calhoun’s letter.

Ewunetie is a Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School graduate. FOX 8 reached out to the Cleveland Catholic Diocese for a statement. Here is their response:

The Villa St. Angela – St. Joseph High School community learned Tuesday of a report that Misrach Ewunetie, a 2020 honors graduate, was missing from the Princeton University campus. We are praying for her swift and safe return. Cleveland Catholic Diocese

Ewunetie is described as standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and hair and a light-brown skin complexion.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Department of Public Safety at 609-258-1000.