(WJW) – A Princeton University student who disappeared during a research trip to Baghdad is now believed to be held hostage by an Iran-backed militia.

The Israeli government has confirmed that Elizabeth Tsurkov, a doctoral student, is alive and being held by the Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi Shiite group associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Tsurkov, a 36-year-old Israeli-Russian dual citizen who speaks fluent Arabic, was abducted in March after leaving a cafe in Baghdad. She had been conducting research for her doctorate and academic work.

Iraq considers Israel a hostile state and has prohibited any contact between the two nations. Tsurkov’s entry into Iraq was permitted solely due to her Russian passport.

The Israeli government has called on Iraq to take responsibility for ensuring Tsurkov’s safety and well-being.

Efforts are underway to secure Tsurkov’s release and reunite her with her family.