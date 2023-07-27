(WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing.
Paige Coffey is 31 and has been missing since May 1, 2019.
She was last seen in Bratenhal.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-681-1234
by: Paul Kiska
