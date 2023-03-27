WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — A Willoughby man reported missing has been found dead, police said Monday.

Craig Eisele, 53, was last seen the evening of Thursday, March 23, according to a Sunday news release from Willoughby police Detective Michael Sevel.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call detectives at 440-953-4210.

The man was later found dead near his home, Sevel reported Monday.

“There is no foul play suspected at this point and the Lake County coroner is conducting their investigation,” the statement reads.