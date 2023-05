CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who is believed to be non-verbal.

Officials say the girl was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday wearing her school uniform.

At about 2 a.m., police were searching the area of East 40th Street and Central Avenue.

Police have not yet provided a photo of the missing girl.

If you have any information, call police.

This is a developing story.