New Franklin, Ohio (WJW) – The New Franklin Police Department is looking for a 90-year-old man who went missing from his home after he went for a walk.

Joseph Latona left his New Franklin home, close to the Portage Lakes State Park on Manchester Road, for a walk around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the New Franklin Police Department.

Latona is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Latona was wearing blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Police ask that homeowners in the area of Zeletta, Tait, Peggy Ann and Fawn roads check their backyards, sheds and out-buildings for Latona.

The Portage Lakes State Park is closed at this time for a search.

Police ask that anyone who sees Latona contact the New Franklin Police at 330-882-3281.