LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 News and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Neveah Jervis, 15, has been missing from Lorain since Nov. 20.
Anyone with information is asked to call 440-204-2021.
by: Celeste Houmard
Posted:
Updated:
