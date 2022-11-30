CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Naeema Cummings is 15. She’s been missing since November 15 and was last seen in Cleveland.
Anyone with information is asked to call (216)632-5262.
