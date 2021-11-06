Missing mom dead, daughter alive in Idaho forest

This composite photo provided by the Pendleton Police Department shows missing Oregon women Dorothy “Kae” Turner, left, and her daughter Heidi Turner. The body of missing Dorothy “Kae” Turner was found Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in the Panhandle National Forest in Idaho. The woman’s missing daughter was found alive in a van close by. The women went missing several days earlier out of Pendleton, Oregon, police said. The Pendleton Police Department said they left town and were heading to Utah but somehow ended up in North Idaho. (Courtesy of Pendleton Police Department via AP)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Two missing Oregon women were found in an Idaho forest Friday, the mother dead from the elements and the disabled daughter alive with their broken down vehicle.

The Spokesman Review reports a hunter discovered the mother’s body in the Solitaire Saddle area of the Panhandle National Forest and reported it to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office said the women were driving to Utah and following a navigation system when they got lost in the northern Idaho forest.

They were reported missing from Pendleton, Oregon, on Wednesday.