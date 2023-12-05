WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 News and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Michelle Arnold, 23, has been missing from Warrensville Heights since Oct. 26, 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-587-6500
