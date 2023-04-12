RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Michael Buehl is 50. He’s been missing since January 24 and was last seen in Ravenna.
Anyone with information is asked to call (330)296-6486.
by: Talia Naquin
