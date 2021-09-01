Missing Medina Township woman found safe

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A Medina Township woman was found safe on Wednesday more than three weeks after she disappeared.

Jane Milota, 53, was last seen on Aug. 9 when she dropped her son off at his job at the Westfield Inn. Police said she didn’t go to work at the Arby’s on Route 18 later that day.

Medina Township police said she left on her own accord. She was located at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

As of now, no criminal charges will be filed. No information about where she’s been for the last few weeks was released.

“We are asking you respect the privacy of the family at this time,” said Sgt. Todd Ziega in a news release on Wednesday.

Last month, family and friends held a vigil, praying for her safe return, while investigators followed up on leads. Medina Township police notified the Denmark Consulate of her disappearance because she has family there. Investigators also learned Milota visited a bike shop four days before she went missing.