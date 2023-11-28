CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 News and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.
Maurice Bradley, 13, has been missing since Oct. 20, 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-2755.
by: Darcie Loreno
Posted:
Updated:
